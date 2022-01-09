Govt. College at Hunsur gets a facelift

January 9, 2022

By Hanagodu Mahesh

Hunsur: The D. Devaraj Urs Government College in Hunsur town has got a facelift, thanks to the efforts of MLA H.P. Manjunath, MLC A.H. Vishwanath and other elected representatives.

The college, which is decades old, now features a student-friendly canteen, tiled floors, a pure drinking water unit and a security room. This apart, the college has its parking arena which is also floored with concrete, drainages along both sides of the road leading to the main gate of the college, a Borewell Re-charge Unit, a full-fledged park, a new class-room block, women’s hostel, a welcome arch at the college entrance and solar lights.

The college has several departments including History, Economics, Mathematics, Kannada and Commerce. This college has the distinction of being the only college in Sub-urban parts of Mysuru district to have so many Post-Graduate departments. The College Development Committee (CDC) is making efforts to establish a Research Centre in the college.

The college is also recognised as perhaps the first college in the State to have its Alumni Association registered with the Co-operation Department.

MLA H.P. Manjunath said that he is doing his best for the development of the college.

Pointing out that he is planning to upgrade the college as a Cluster University, he said he felt happy upon seeing the college makeover, which was done with the support and co-operation of everyone in the taluk.

The CDC Vice-President Dharmapura Narayan, who is also a journalist, said that MLA H.P. Manjunath engaged the Committee in all developmental matters and this resulted in the overall development of the college in quick time.

Pointing out that the college was developed with co-operation from all communities, he said that the committee is eagerly looking forward to the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the college.

College Principal Dr. Venkateshaiah said it is happy to note that the college has got support from all quarters.

Thanking the MLA and other elected representatives for their help, he said that he is satisfied that the college is imparting quality education with updated facilities.

Lakshmikanth, a Director of D. Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College, said that as an alumnus of the college, he has got an opportunity for giving back something to the college that he studied.

Maintaining that the formation of the Alumni Association will help in further development of the college, he said that the Association will respond positively to whatever support that is needed in this regard.