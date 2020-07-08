Traders of Hunsur, Hassan go in for self-imposed lockdown

July 8, 2020

Hunsur/ Hassan: With COVID-19 (Coronavirus) spreading rapidly and increase in COVID positive cases, the traders of Hunsur and Hassan, who held a meeting with the public at their respective places recently, have decided to close the shops in the afternoons.

According to the decision taken at the meetings, the traders of Hunsur will close their shops from 3 pm to 7 am, the traders of Hassan have decided to close their shops from 2 pm to 6 am.

MLA H.P. Manjunath, who chaired the meeting in Hunsur, decided to impose certain conditions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and accordingly, it is mandatory for everyone to wear face masks and traders would be closing their shops from 3 pm.

Also, people are asked not to move around unnecessarily failing which fines would be imposed on such persons and a fine of Rs. 5,000 would be imposed on traders who do not close in the stipulated time.

Complete lockdown on Saturday, Sunday in Hassan: Meanwhile, the traders and businessmen in Hassan have decided to go for a self-imposed lockdown from today (July 7).

From today, the shops will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm and on Saturday and Sunday, it would be a complete lockdown, according to the decision taken in the meeting and only shops selling essential commodities would be opened, according to MLA Preetham Gowda, who has urged the public to co-operate.