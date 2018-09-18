Govt. simplifies land conversion

Bengaluru: In an effort to simplify the approval for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural uses, the government on Monday decided to introduce online system for land conversion.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande said the move would lead to uniformity in land conversion rules across various Urban Development authorities and the Government has issued an order enabling the provision.

Under the simplified procedure, the owner will have to submit an application with details of land and survey number, along with an affidavit. In cases that require partial conversion or RTC having multiple owners or in case of pyki RTCs given to government granted land, the owners have to submit 11E sketches along with the application and affidavit, Minister Deshpande said.

Pointing out that the new procedure is applicable to only those applications that are in conformity with law, Deshpande said the software will not accept applications that do not confirm with the land use pattern plotted in the master plan.

“The online procedure removes the delay and also reduces the number of documents required for conversion. Besides, it is also transparent,” the Minister added.

Referring to Bagair Hukum land, he said that the Revenue Department has come out with a new format for applying for regularisation of Bagir Hukum land being used for cultivation purposes (cut off date Jan. 1, 2005). Form 57 has been brought out for the purpose and farmers can start filing their applications from Oct. 1 up to Mar. 16, 2019, he added.