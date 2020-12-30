Gram Panchayat polls: Counting Crowd

December 30, 2020

Hundreds of supporters of candidates occupy Valmiki Road as counting begins

Mysore/Mysuru: The counting of votes for 23 Gram Panchayats (GP) in Mysuru taluk began at Maharani Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar) here this morning amidst tight Police security.

The counting began at 8 am at all the 58 tables arranged in 4 rooms at the centre. The candidates, their agents, counting officers and other deployed staff were allowed inside the centre from 7 am with all necessary checks and in accordance with COVID-19 protocol such as thermal screening, mandatory wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing. Hand sanitiser dispensers were placed at several points inside the centre.

COVID safety goes for a toss

Showing keen interest in this grassroot level polls, supporters of candidates and other villagers from different parts of the taluk thronged the counting centre right from early morning and squatted all along the Valmiki Road and open spaces around the centre.

With the city Police enforcing traffic diversion around the counting centre from 6 am till 10 pm today, there was no traffic on Valmiki Road and other adjacent roads, which allowed the supporters of candidates to squat on the roads and wait with anxiety for the announcement of results.

However, COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures went for a toss as most of the people were seen not wearing face mask. Also physical distancing was given a go-by as supporters stood very closely to each other, caring little for their own health and safety.

With supporters flocking the venue in large numbers, street vendors selling food items had good business.

The city Police had made elaborate security arrangement in and around the centre with the deployment of over 300 Police personnel, including 20 of the Chamundi Commando Force. Policemen were also posted at all traffic junctions in the vicinity of the centre and they were seen guiding the motorists on the enforcement of traffic diversion and the alternative routes they have to take. The security arrangements were made under the supervision of N.R. ACP M. Shivashankar and K.R. ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, who is the Returning Officer for Mysuru Taluk GP polls and a host of other poll officials supervised the counting.

The counting of votes in all the seven other taluks of the district- K.R.Nagar, Periyapatna, Hunsur, H.D.Kote, Saragur,T.Narasipur and Nanjangud too began at 8am this morning at the respective counting centres.

Polling in Mysuru taluk, along with Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks had taken place in the second phase of GP polls on Dec.27.The polls were held through ballot papers and without the use of party symbols.

Mysuru taluk has 23 GPs, with 180 seats collectively having 511 members. However, the voting took place for electing only 475 members as 33 were elected unopposed and there was no nomination for three other members. A total of 1,299 candidates are in the fray for election of 475 members and their fate would be known by evening, when authorities are likely to announce the results.

The 23 GPs in Mysuru taluk are: Gunghral Chhatra, Anandur, Nagawala, Naganahalli, Harohalli – Mellahalli, Vajamangala, Varakodu, Yadakola, Keelanapura, Varuna, Mosambayanahalli, Someshwarapura, Sindhuvalli, Doora, Marballi, Jayapura, Harohalli – Jayapura, Dhanagalli, Udbur, Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli), Gopalapura, Siddalingapura and Chamundi Hill.