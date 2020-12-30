Officer on counting duty dies of heart attack
News

Officer on counting duty dies of heart attack

December 30, 2020

A PWD Assistant Executive Engineer, he was deployed on duty at Periyapatna 

Periyapatna: An Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), who was the polling officer for N. Shettahalli Gram Panchayat, died of heart attack even as the counting had begun at Pushpa Convent here this morning. The deceased is Boregowda (55), who was working as PWD Assistant Executive Engineer at Periyapatna.

A native of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district, Boregowda was residing at Kushalnagar and travel to Periyapatna daily. 

Boregowda, who reported for counting duty at Pushpa Convent, the counting centre for Periyapatna GPs, developed severe chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital, where he was given first-aid. Unfortunately, he breathed his last midway while  being rushed to a hospital in Mysuru. 

Later, the body was brought to Kushalnagar from where it was taken to his native place in K.R. Pet taluk for last rites, it is learnt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching