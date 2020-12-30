Officer on counting duty dies of heart attack

December 30, 2020

A PWD Assistant Executive Engineer, he was deployed on duty at Periyapatna

Periyapatna: An Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), who was the polling officer for N. Shettahalli Gram Panchayat, died of heart attack even as the counting had begun at Pushpa Convent here this morning. The deceased is Boregowda (55), who was working as PWD Assistant Executive Engineer at Periyapatna.

A native of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district, Boregowda was residing at Kushalnagar and travel to Periyapatna daily.

Boregowda, who reported for counting duty at Pushpa Convent, the counting centre for Periyapatna GPs, developed severe chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital, where he was given first-aid. Unfortunately, he breathed his last midway while being rushed to a hospital in Mysuru.

Later, the body was brought to Kushalnagar from where it was taken to his native place in K.R. Pet taluk for last rites, it is learnt.