Gram Panchayat polls in State on Dec. 22 & 27

November 30, 2020

Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect

Counting of votes on Dec. 30

Bengaluru: Ending the suspense over the conduct of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls in Karnataka, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced the schedule for the polls this morning at Bengaluru, according to which the polling will be held in two phases — Dec.22 and Dec.27. The counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.30.

With the announcement of GP Poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the State with immediate effect.

According to State Election Commissioner Dr. B. Basavaraju, the polling will be held in two phases in all the districts. The voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on both the days under strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol, such as compulsory wearing of face mask, thermal screening and maintenance of physical distancing.

The voting will be held in ballot papers in all districts, barring Bidar district, where EVMs will be used, he said.

A total of 5,762 GPs will be going to the polls and the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of polls will start from Dec.7, with the last day being Dec.11. The filing of nominations for second phase of polling will take place from Dec.11 to 16.