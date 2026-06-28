Grand ‘baadoota’ for Siddu on first Mysuru visit after resignation 

June 28, 2026

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently stepped down from the top post, arrived in Mysuru this morning on his first visit to the city since his resignation. To mark the occasion, a grand baadoota (non-veg lunch) has been organised at his residence in T.K. Layout.

The luncheon has been hosted for senior Congress leaders from Mysuru and delegates attending the Congress SIR convention. A large German tent has been erected in front of the residence to accommodate the elaborate dining arrangements.

This is the first time such a feast has been organised at Siddaramaiah’s Mysuru residence. Guests are being served both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

However, the invitation has been restricted to senior Congress leaders and select party functionaries.

In view of the arrangements and security, public access to the area around Siddaramaiah’s residence has been restricted.