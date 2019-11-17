Grand ‘Mahabhisheka’ performed for Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill

November 17, 2019

Mysuru: A grand ‘Mahabhisheka’ was performed to Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill here this morning for the 14th year under the aegis of Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust which is organising the ritual on the third Sunday of Karthika Month every year.

About 35 items were used to perform the Abhisheka which included milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar, banana, grapes, jaggery, dates, cucumber, sugarcane juice, tender coconut water, oil, porridge, turmeric, vermilion sindhoor, sandal paste, patre, coins, different types of flour and a large quantity of various flowers.

Later, Rudrabhisheka was performed followed by other rituals culminating in Maha Mangalarathi.

Ten priests participated in the rituals and about 2,000 devotees of all communities had assembled to witness the grand ‘Mahabhisheka’ for whom prasadam was generously distributed.

About Rs. 5 lakh has been reportedly spent for the rituals with Rs. 3 lakh coming from donors.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Head Sri Somanatha Swamiji and Sri Chidananda Swamiji of Hosa Mutt graced the occasion.

Trust President S. Prakash, Secretary Advocate S. Govind, Treasurer V.N. Sunder, Trustees Subbanna, Shivakumar, Suresh, Shankar and others were present.

Hindrance from road repair

The ongoing work of constructing the retaining wall, which had caved in recently, posed a big hindrance for people to come near the Nandi Statue as the main access roads have been blocked. The devotees were forced to take devious alternative routes thus reducing their number to about 2,000 which otherwise would have been about 7,000.

