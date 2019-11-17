Over 15 migratory birds found dead at Lingambudhi Lake

November 17, 2019

Samples of Northern Shoveler sent to Bengaluru laboratory for tests

Mysuru: More than 15 Northern Shoveler birds that have migrated from Central Europe to the Lingambudhi Lake here have been found dead at the Lake.

Morning walkers and bird- watchers found the carcases floating in the water yesterday and they immediately alerted the Forest Department officials.

The Northern Shoveler is a common and widespread duck. It breeds in northern areas of Europe and Asia and across most of North America, wintering in Southern Europe, Africa, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Central and Northern South America.

The deaths have caused concern as recently a couple of Spot-Billed Pelicans too were found dead at the Kukkarahalli Lake and Kokkare Bellur and the Forest Department had sounded an alert for Avian Influenza or Bird Flu. However, laboratory tests have ruled out the possibility of bird flu and certified that the death of the birds was due to worms.

Northern Shoveler birds that are roosting at Lingambudhi Lake in city

These duck-like birds started migrating from Central Europe and have made Lingambudhi Lake their home since the last one week. Usually they migrate in the first or second week of November. The carcasses were found near the Mantap on the road adjoining Lingambudhipalya. Last evening, over 10 carcasses were removed from the Lake as there was a danger of the decomposing carcasses spreading diseases.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Division) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and his team visited the Lake yesterday and took stock of the situation. The Department has sent bird samples to Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB) at Hebbal in Bengaluru for tests. “We are getting the water tested for contamination and we will alert the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). We will ask the MCC to disconnect all underground drainage pipes to the Lake,” he said.

dead birds

In addition, forest personnel have been deployed to monitor weak and sick birds. “Lake patrol will be intensified to assist the birds. We are concerned as more than 4,300 migratory birds have been found dead at Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan,” he said.

The dead birds at the Sambhar Lake include Kentish Plover, Lesser Sand Plover, Black-Wing Stilt, Ruff, Common Coot, Ruddy Shelduck, Common Redshank, Common Teal, Little Stilt, Gull, Pied Avocet, Marsh Sandpiper and Northern Shoveler.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vasundhara Nagbhushan, a regular walker, said that the officials must investigate the cause of death and take corrective measures. “More than a dozen Shovelers have been found dead. I request the authorities to immediately investigate this and take appropriate action before the Lake turns into a watery grave for scores of these beautiful birds,” she said.

DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and Forest officials conducting an inspection at Lingambudhi Lake last evening.

Mysore Nature Group member Shylajesha said that the Lingambudhi Lake has been polluted due to relentless flow of sewage and plastic waste. “We need to immediately improve the quality of water to prevent such incidents. The Lake has become a collection point for underground drainage, contaminating water and this toxicity is killing many birds at Lingambudhi and Kukkarahalli Lakes. The authorities must address the situation pronto,” he said.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Govindaraju, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) T.E. Vijayakumar and staff Sanjay Hoysala and Nagesh were present during the DCF’s visit.

