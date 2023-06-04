Grand procession marks Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti

June 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand procession in the heart of the city marked the 139th birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in city this morning.

The procession organised under the aegis of UrsuMandali Sangha, began from Sangha Office located on Thyagaraja Road in K.R. Mohalla. The procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, passed through Agrahara Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road to reach K.R. Circle, where the statue of NalwadiKrishnaraja Wadiyar was garlanded. From K.R. Circle, the procession continued and passed through D. DevarajUrs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle) and Hunsur Road to reach Kalamandira, where the district administration had organised a stage programme.

Speaking at the stage programme, Deputy Commissioner Dr.K.V. Rajendra said that Nalwadi is credited with the establishment of a number of institutions in the State during his reign. Pointing out that Nalwadi Jayanti is being celebrated in order to create awareness among the masses on the unmatched contributions of Nalwadi, the DC said that Mahatma Gandhi, during his visit to Mysuru, called Nalwadi ‘Rajarshi’ after coming to know of his visions and contributions. It is important that we carry forward the rich legacy left behind by Nalwadi,he added.

Continuing, Dr.Rajendra said that Nalwadi was such a visionary that he set up the UGD network, street lights, drinking water pipeline, 100 ft. Road, now called as Chamaraja Double Road etc., nearly a century ago, which stands testimony to his foresight on the development of the city. The KRS Dam built by Nalwadi, which is the lifeline for many people, remains etched forever in the minds of the people, he added.

Earlier floral tributes were offered to the portrait of NalwadiKrishnaraja Wadiyar.

Member of erstwhile Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, AKKA IAS Academy, Bengaluru Director Dr.Shivakumar, UrsuMandali Sangha President H.M.T. LingarajeUrs, Vice-President D. JayadevarajeUrs, Secretary Suma Urs,other office-bearers M.A. SrikanthrajeUrs,N.B. Sharath, MallarajeUrs, KPA Assistant Director N. NiranjanrajeUrs, Karnataka State Government Employees Association District President K. Govindaraju, Historian Prof. P.V. NanjarajUrs, ChutukuSahityaParishat President M.G.R. Urs, activists T.S. Shivashankar, Aravind Sharma, Siddaraju,Yamuna and others were present.