Grand Rajyotsava: DC holds meeting

October 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The district administration has decided to celebrate 67th Kannada Rajyotsava in a grand manner.

Addressing a preparatory meeting at the District Offices Complex here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that there will be a grand celebration this year after two years of COVID pandemic.

Pointing out that the official celebration will commence with District Minister S.T. Somashekar offering prayers to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in the Palace premises at 8.30 am on Nov.1, Dr. Gautham said that the hoisting of flag will follow at 9 am, after which a Police Parade will take place under the guidance of the City Police Commissioner.

Also a procession will be taken out from the Palace premises passing through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Irwin Road. The procession features a host of folk and cultural troupes, Police Band, Mounted Police, Tableaux etc. Students from different educational institutions, members of various Kannada and women associations and members of the public will take part in the procession, he noted.

Continuing, the DC said that the tableaux taking part in the procession will be from ZP, KSRTC Employees Union, Revenue Department, BEML Kannada Sangha and other Kannada organisations.

As part of the celebration, cultural programmes will be held at Kalamandira on Hunsur road at 5.30 pm on Nov.1, during which 5 to 10 District-level achievers from different fields will be felicitated.

Members of Kannada organisations, who took part in the meeting, wanted the DC to issue an official order regarding ‘Mane Mane Kannada Bavuta’, meaning Kannada flag atop every home, to which the DC replied that an order cannot be issued. However, the district administration will launch a widespread campaign appealing the people to hoist Kannada flag atop their homes, he remarked.

SP R. Chetan, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and members of various Kannada associations attended the meeting.

