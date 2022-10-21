Former VCs want Govt. to grant funds for NEP-2020 implementation

October 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the Government should sanction sufficient funds and grants to help Varsities to effectively implement National Education Policy-2020 (NEP- 2020).

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day orientation programme for students and faculty in the selection of multidisciplinary courses under NEP-2020, reported lapses and confusions in its implementation and possible remedies, organised by Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FFVCK) in association with UoM Alumni Association (UMAA) at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here recently.

Pointing out that one of the objectives of the NEP was to shore up the standards to make it relevant in the changing world and ensure that some of the country’s Varsities are ranked among the top 100 educational institutions of the world, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that while it is not enough to have a policy, it is also imperative to implement it. The onus is on the teachers to gear up for the challenge and stimulate the creativity of the students, he added.

Continuing, Prof. Hemantha Kumar observed that creating a positive attitude towards the NEP or creating awareness among the stakeholders alone would not be sufficient. The Government should also release more funds by increasing the spending on higher education from 1.2 percent of the country’s GDP to 6 percent as envisaged in the Policy document so as to create infrastructure for effective implementation, he added.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar exhorted teachers to encourage students pursuing Arts, Commerce and Science programmes to opt for multi-disciplinary courses, the provisions for which have been made in the NEP-2020.

FFVCK President Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that though NEP is an excellent Policy, the outcome depends on its proper implementation.

Noting that there are pressing issues like lack of infrastructure, shortage of teachers etc., and it is for the Government to resolve them, he opined that realising the goals of NEP with the services of guest faculty is a tall order.

Former UoM VC Prof. S.N. Hegde said it is more than a year since the NEP was implemented and all educationalists should be committed to it. Such orientation programmes, workshops and conferences should be conducted periodically to elicit feedback from the stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of NEP, he asserted.

The workshop resolved to submit a report to the Government that contains suggestions for the education sector on meeting the requirements of the 21st century and quality research and innovation in Varsities.

Former KSOU VC Prof. N.S. Ramegowda, UMAA Secretary Prof. S. Srikantaswamy, Prof. C. Naganna, Dr. K.N. Amruthesh and others were present.