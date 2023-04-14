Grand Violin Duet on Apr. 16 in memory of Art Patron K.V. Murthy
April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha has instituted an endowment in memory of art patron K.V. Murthy and every year in the month of April, a cultural programme is slated in his memory.

 To commemorate his second death anniversary, a grand Violin Duet by the renowned Mysore Brothers, Vid. Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath will be held on Apr. 16 (Sunday) at 6 pm at the Sabha premises on JLB Road in city. They will be accompanied by Vid. H.S. Sudheendra on mridanga and Vazhapally R. Krishnakumar on ghata. It is an endowment by well-wishers of  late K.V. Murthy.

Violin Maestros Nagaraj and Manjunath were trained under their father Vidwan M. Mahadevappa, a Violinist, who belongs to the tradition of Sri Tyagaraja, composer of Karnatak classical music. From child prodigies to trailblazers, Mysore Brothers have created unrivalled record as star performers in prestigious organisations world over.

They have designed a unique style of violin playing, which is a perfect blend of emotive appeal, technical mastery and intellectual sophistication with a strict adherence to the classicism.

Violin Concerts of these Maestros have been featured in innumerable Music festivals and conferences all over the world. They have collaborated with many outstanding musicians too.

