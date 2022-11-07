Grand welcome to AICC Chief Kharge in Bengaluru
News

Grand welcome to AICC Chief Kharge in Bengaluru

November 7, 2022

Bengaluru:  Incumbent AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday was given a rousing welcome by Karnataka Congress leaders and workers.

Kharge, who was on a maiden visit to Bengaluru after assuming charge as AICC President, was received by State party leaders including D.K. Shivakumar (KPCC President) and Siddharamaiah (Opposition Leader), at the Kempegowda International Airport in the State capital.

On the occasion, a rally named Sarvodaya Samavesha was organised at the Bangalore Palace Grounds to showcase the party’s strength in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections next May.

Mallikarjun Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist, was elected as All India Congress Committee President on Oct. 19 after defeating Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge is the second Dalit Congress President after Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching