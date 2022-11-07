Grand welcome to AICC Chief Kharge in Bengaluru

November 7, 2022

Bengaluru: Incumbent AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday was given a rousing welcome by Karnataka Congress leaders and workers.

Kharge, who was on a maiden visit to Bengaluru after assuming charge as AICC President, was received by State party leaders including D.K. Shivakumar (KPCC President) and Siddharamaiah (Opposition Leader), at the Kempegowda International Airport in the State capital.

On the occasion, a rally named Sarvodaya Samavesha was organised at the Bangalore Palace Grounds to showcase the party’s strength in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections next May.

Mallikarjun Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist, was elected as All India Congress Committee President on Oct. 19 after defeating Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge is the second Dalit Congress President after Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram.