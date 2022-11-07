PM to sport Peta like in Kempegowda Statue

November 7, 2022

Modi’s adoption of traditional clothes in every place that he visits is much talked about

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dress sense has always stood out and won praises, but his turban trend, in particular, deserves special mention. He has a thing for different and distinct headgears and he generally keeps them simple, yet makes a striking impression. These headgears are considered symbols of power, position and status.

A special headgear awaits Modi when he will unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Naadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Nov. 11. Interestingly, the headgear or the Peta will be similar to the one that has been designed for the statue, conveying the message that both Modi and Kempegowda are leaders of the land.

The Peta has been designed by Nandan Singh, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru based on the request of Nammooru Nammoru Samaja Seva Trust and Naadaprabhu Kempegowda Balaga and as per the suggestion from Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Red cloth from Banaras has been used to make the soft Peta and the gold-coloured peacock dollar with precious stones and white feathers give it a special look, resembling the royalty of the Kempegowda’s period. White pearl strings with red beads at the bottom have been attached to the peacock dollar and a dollar-like jewellery piece has been fixed to the side and the pearl strings hang from that giving it a majestic look.

The special Peta has been designed in 10 days and the headgear follows the Mysore style and combines the royal tradition with comfort. Nandan said that he followed the design and pattern adopted by noted sculptor Ram V. Sutar in carving the headgear of Kempegowda so that both the statue and Peta that the PM will wear look similar.

“Eleven days ago, Satish Gowda of Mysuru came to me along with his friends and requested me to design the Peta for PM Modi to wear and told me that the Peta should look similar to the one on the statue’s head. Even Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan called me and asked me to design a befitting Peta for the PM that will attract attention,” Nandan Singh told Star of Mysore.

Nandan Singh

Nandan said that his wife and children too contributed to the Peta making. “When PM Modi had come to Mysuru last time, I had readied a Peta following the design of the Peta worn by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar but could not present that to PM Modi. I hope that the PM wears this headgear and we all get to see it,” he added.

President of Nammooru Nammoru Samaja Seva Trust Satish Gowda said that the Peta has been specially designed for the occasion and will be a special gift to the PM. “We have taken permission from Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and have taken feedback from both of them. The Peta is ready now and has reached Bengaluru. It will be presented to PM Modi when he will be felicitated on stage during the unveiling of the Kempegowda statue,” he said.

Turbans and headgears have remained a highlight of Prime Minister’s sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events and many other national and regional events. This eye-catching turban from Mysuru too will join the long list of Modi’s hats worn over the years.