Group Housing: MUDA sends DPR for Government approval

February 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city, recognised as the second-fastest-growing city after the State capital Bengaluru, is set to witness significant urban development with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) submitting a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Group Housing to the Government for approval.

This marks a crucial step towards initiating the eagerly anticipated Group Housing Project. The primary objective of this project is to construct affordable housing for individuals from the middle-class and economically backward sections.

The proposed project is slated to be implemented in specific areas, namely Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase, and Ramakrishnanagar A and B Block under the jurisdiction of Dattagalli and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Nagar, which is under Sathagalli B jurisdiction.

The inaugural project is set to commence in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and in line with this, the DPR has been submitted. Star of Mysore has accessed the copy of the proposal submitted by the MUDA Commissioner.

Vijayanagar Fourth Stage first

The initiative aims to address the housing needs of aspiring residents, offering them quality homes at reasonable prices. As a first step, MUDA is planning to build 408 group houses in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase.

MUDA had initially formulated the Group Housing DPR on Dec. 21, 2012, with an estimated value of Rs. 209.84 crore. Subsequently, administrative approval was granted on Feb. 6, 2013, contingent upon specific conditions. Unfortunately, the project faced obstacles as the Government did not sanction the proposed distribution pattern.

Given the impracticality of implementing the project that received administrative approval in 2013, MUDA has revisited the drawing board and presented a fresh DPR. The revised proposal is a response to the pressing demand for affordable housing in Mysuru.

The last demand survey revealed a remarkable interest, with over 26,000 individuals expressing their desire to own a house within the Group Housing Scheme. Additionally, there are more than 80,000 aspirants eagerly awaiting the allocation of house sites.

Fresh DPR

Following continuous communication with the Government, MUDA was directed to formulate a new DPR on Oct. 10, 2022, specifically for the Group Housing Project, this time adopting a public-private partnership approach.

Following this directive, both the Urban Development Minister and the Mysuru District Minister instructed MUDA on Nov. 6, 2023, where it was given the go-ahead to independently proceed with the housing scheme for which MUDA prepared a new DPR incorporating the changes recommended by the Urban Development Department.

408 2BHK houses

According to the DPR, the proposed project in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase outlines the construction of 408 2 BHK houses in two blocks. The location will have three towers comprising 10 floors in two towers and 12 floors in one tower.

Block I, consisting of 96 houses, will be designed with a basement, stilt (supporting columns), and a total of 12 floors. The dimensions of Block I houses are specified to have a width of 74.48 sq.mts. Block II, featuring 240 houses, will be constructed with a basement, stilt and 10 floors. The houses in Block II will vary in width, ranging from 56.87 sq.mts to 62.73 sq.mts.

The remaining 72 houses, excluding the initially planned 336 homes (out of the total 408), will also be constructed in a similar manner, maintaining the same design features with a basement, stilt and multiple floors.

In Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase, a total of 408 houses will be constructed and the land earmarked for the project is just 14 metres from the double road for ease of commute. The cost of construction for Block I is Rs. 57.54 lakh per house including land, establishment, water and electricity and per unit of Block II will cost Rs. 60.05 lakh. Shear wall technology will be used to construct the multi-story buildings.

Competitive pricing

The DPR states that at present, one BHK home developed by private parties sells at Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh while a two BHK house sells for Rs. 50 to Rs. 55 lakh and as such, the rates offered by MUDA Group Housing are competitive in nature.

MUDA will need Rs. 181.33 crore to build the group houses in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase and an amount of Rs. 200 crore earned through the sale of sites, has been kept as a fixed deposit in banks and this fund can be utilised for the project. The other required funds will be managed in stages once the project starts, the DPR explained.