Growing parking crisis: A civic wake-up call

February 24, 2026

Sir,

Mysuru, a city long known for its planned layouts and civic discipline, is now grappling with a growing parking crisis that can no longer be ignored.

Across several neighbourhoods, a clear pattern has emerged. The number of private four-wheelers has increased significantly, but many homeowners have made little or no provision to park these vehicles within their own premises. Instead, residential streets and even footpaths have become permanent parking bays.

Footpaths meant for pedestrians are increasingly blocked by parked cars and bikes. People are forced onto the road, putting their safety at risk.

Most internal roads in Mysuru’s residential areas were never designed to accommodate vehicles parked on both sides. These narrow roads were intended for smooth movement, not long-term storage of private cars.

When vehicles line both sides, two-way traffic becomes difficult, emergency vehicles face delays, routine commuting turns stressful and avoidable disputes arise among neighbours.

Particularly troubling is the growing practice of parking vehicles directly in front of others’ homes without consent, sometimes even blocking gates and access points.

Another concern is the number of abandoned or unused vehicles left on roadsides for months or even years. These vehicles gather dust, reduce visibility, create an unsightly environment and in some cases, pose health and safety risks.

This issue is no longer a minor inconvenience; it reflects a deeper urban management problem. Authorities must step in with clear and firm measures.

Requiring proof of in-house parking before registering new vehicles, penalising habitual roadside parking, clearing long-abandoned vehicles, strictly enforcing no-parking zones in narrow lanes and strengthening public transport options are steps that deserve serious consideration.

At the same time, civic responsibility begins at home. Owning a vehicle is a personal choice, but parking it responsibly is a public obligation. One person’s convenience cannot come at the cost of inconvenience to an entire neighbourhood.

Mysuru has earned its reputation as one of Karnataka’s best-planned and culturally refined cities. Preserving that character will require both administrative resolve and public cooperation. If left unchecked, today’s parking problem could evolve into tomorrow’s urban disorder.

A truly civilised city is not defined by the number of cars on its roads, but by the discipline with which they are managed.

– Dr. G. Rathnakar, Associate Dean-Academics, JSS Science & Technology University, Mysuru, 17.2.2026

