Gruha Shobhe, Cake Expo

December 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Gruha Shobhe, the Living Style Exhibition which has been providing Mysureans an opportunity to buy most branded household items under one roof for more than 20 years, is back again at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

The ten-day Gruha Shobhe and Cake exhibition will be inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar and KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda on Dec. 16 at 6 pm. Special attractions this year is a cake replica of the new Parliament House and National Emblem from Dolphin Bakers.

The expo is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties. There are more than 100 stalls displaying branded products like electronics, appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens among other products.

Besides huge discounts and surprise gifts, many attractive offers on different products are available. Separate food stalls have also been put up at the venue.

Briefing about the expo, Simon Exhibitors Director M.S. Nagachandra said, “Gruha Shobhe Expo is the trusted name among not only people of Mysuru but also across the State. To provide most of the quality products under one roof every year we are conducting this expo in most of the districts across Karnataka including Mysuru. For kids to enjoy there are lots of amusement and for foodies varieties of food delicacies are also available.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11 am to 9 pm daily.