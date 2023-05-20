Gruha Shobhe Expo inaugurated
Mysore/Mysuru: KR Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated the ten-day Gruha Shobhe International Trade Fair Exhibition and three-day Automobile Expo at Maharaja’s College Grounds here on Friday.

Bike stunt, which is the main attraction at this year’s Gruha Shobhe, will conclude on Sunday. Trade Fair will be held from May 19 to 28; Automobile Expo from May 19 to 21; Interiors and Furniture Expo from May 24 to 28 — all between 11 am and 9 pm.

From small company products to multinational company products are all available under one roof. There are more than 200 stalls displaying branded products like electronics, appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens among other products. Besides huge discounts and surprise gifts, many attractive offers on different products are also available. Separate food stalls have also been put up at the venue.

Gruha Shobhe will also be hosting a six-day mango and jackfruit mela at the Grounds from May 23 to 28 in association with Horticulture Dept. to provide a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.

