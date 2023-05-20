Watch IPL matches live at Varsity Sports Pavilion

May 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is a piece of good news for cricket lovers who can watch four matches of the ongoing 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket Tournament on a big screen at Sports Pavilion, Football Grounds of University of Mysore, today and tomorrow.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mysuru Zone Convener R.K. Harikrishna Kumar told media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, “it is being organised to screen live some of the IPL matches for the comfort of cricket lovers, who cannot watch the game directly at the stadium. The IPL has gained more popularity this time. The entry is free for all to watch the matches on the big screen.” Music, food and beverages stalls will be added facilities at IPL Fan Park, he added.

The matches to be screened here are as follows: May 20 – Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 3.30 pm and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), 7.30 pm;

May 21 – Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 3.30 pm and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Gujarat Titans (GT), 7.30 pm.

Manager (IPL activities), Anand Datta and Divisional President of KSCA Balachandar were present.