Watch IPL matches live at Varsity Sports Pavilion
News, Sports

Watch IPL matches live at Varsity Sports Pavilion

May 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is a piece of good news for cricket lovers who can watch four matches of the ongoing 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket Tournament on a big screen at Sports Pavilion, Football Grounds of University of Mysore, today and tomorrow.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mysuru Zone Convener R.K. Harikrishna Kumar told media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, “it is being organised to screen live some of the IPL matches for the comfort of cricket lovers, who cannot watch the game directly at the stadium. The IPL has gained more popularity this time. The entry is free for all to watch the matches on the big screen.” Music, food and beverages stalls will be added facilities at IPL Fan Park, he added.

The matches to be screened here are as follows: May 20 – Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs  Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 3.30 pm and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), 7.30 pm;

May 21 – Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 3.30 pm and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Gujarat Titans (GT), 7.30 pm.

Manager (IPL activities), Anand Datta and Divisional President of KSCA Balachandar were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching