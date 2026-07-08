GTD directs for clearance of lake encroachments 
News

GTD directs for clearance of lake encroachments 

July 8, 2026

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed the authorities to clear lake encroachments and measure and mark the lake boundaries in the Constituency.

He was speaking after performing guddali puja for development of 3 lakes in Jattihundi village and one in Dhanagalli village in the taluk and coming under Chamundeshwari segment, taken up jointly by Asian Paints and Tyarrodo Company under CSR initiative, at Jattihundi on Monday.

Stressing on the need for conserving lakes, desilting and developing them as it will help a lot in farm activities, GTD said that lakes, apart from being water bodies, are also home to bio-diversity.

Pointing out that clearing of encroachments and rejuvenation will increase ground water level, he said that this will help in water preservation even during summer and poor monsoon.

Later, the MLA also launched the works on the construction of a CC (Cement Concrete) road in Jattihundi at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.

Varsha of Credit-I, Tyarrodo Company’s Mohan, Shivanna and other local leaders were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching