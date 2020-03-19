Guidelines for Shopping Malls, Supermarkets and PG Hostels

March 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government issuing directives to the authorities on the necessary measures to be taken for preventing the spread of Coronavirus, the District Administration has issued a set of guidelines for all shopping malls, supermarkets, traders, Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, hostels etc., on the safety and precautionary measures to be taken in their premises.

Guidelines

Commercial shops must refrain from making sales promotional discount offers in order to lure customers, time-limit tokens must be issued at shopping malls in order to reduce shopper density, shops should have alcohol-based hand sanitisers at designated points, cleaning of railings, doors, handles, foot-rugs, etc., using disinfectants such as bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite liquid etc., a must.

Staff working at malls should be trained on sanitisation and hygiene practices; staff who show symptoms of Coronavirus such as fever, cough, running nose, breathing problems, etc., should immediately consult doctors; customers must refrain from touching materials in shops as far as possible, avoid rush at billing counters, deployment of attendants at counters for helping customers to pick their orders; display of dos and don’ts of COVID-19 as a measure of creating awareness etc.

Measures at public places

The people, as responsible citizens of the country, must follow the guidelines and adhere to the safety measures announced by the Government. The citizens must practise social distancing at this time of crisis and follow other measures announced by the administration.

PG owners and students

Students staying at PGs and hostels must vacate the hostel premises if their respective educational institutions have declared a holiday. Students who continue to stay will have to maintain personal hygiene and must also ensure sanitisation in their rooms and should not crowd their rooms.

PG owners must not forcefully evacuate inmates until the inmates make alternative arrangements for their stay.

