Mysuru Division Rly. DRM reviews precautionary steps to combat COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division authorities, led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg, along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Mysuru, yesterday inspected Mysuru Station to take stock of the efficacy of the precautionary steps taken in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

She instructed the officials concerned to step up frequency of disinfecting commonly touched surfaces in the Station.

The Medical Department was asked to provide directional signage at all entry and exit points of the Station and also at landing areas like foot over-bridges, escalators, lifts and in circulating area of booking and advanced reservation offices indicating the way to COVID-19 Help Desk functioning at Mysuru City Railway Station.

The DRM instructed the Mechanical Department to liberally use disinfectants in the interior and on the exteriors of coaches of all passenger-carrying trains besides thoroughly cleaning all glass panels, doors and windows as frequently as possible to effectively limit the possibility of infections.

She also underlined the importance of educating the rail-users through pamphlets and literature in local language as also announcements on public address system about the precautions they have to observe. She asked the security establishment to be very proactive in preventing unauthorised persons gaining entry into the Railway Platforms.

Later, Quarantine facility in Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre in Ashokapuram was also inspected.

The Railway urges cooperation of the travelling public to maintain hygiene in Station area and in trains. Passengers with travel history are requested to so declare, get tested and go for self quarantine, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR Mysuru Division.

Platform ticket increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 !

As per the directives of Railway Board, with a view to restrict the numbers at Stations and prevent overcrowding on platforms, Platform tickets for Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga Town and Davangere Stations have been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 with immediate effect.