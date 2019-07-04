Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2019 at JSS Mysore Urban Haat worth a dekko

Minister G.T. Devegowda to inaugurate 10-day Expo tomorrow

Mysuru: The Indext-C (Industrial Extension Cottage), a Government of Gujarat Organisation, is hosting “Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2019” for the fourth time in Karnataka, from July 4 to 14 at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru.

More than 80 master artisans of Gujarat will be participating in the exhibition. The creative artisans will exhibit, demonstrate and sell their rich art and crafts like Gujarat’s Pride-Patola Sari, Bandhani (Tie & Dye), Embroidery, Clay articles, Patch work, Bead work, Terracotta, Warli painting, Eco-friendly Jewellery etc.

Training on Gujarat Handicrafts like Jewellery, Greeting cards, Embroidery, Kasuthi works etc. will be held during the Utsav for school children, women and corporate employees.

During the event, people who visit the expo can also enjoy special Gujarati food.

The Handicrafts Utsav will be open for visitors from 10 am to 9 pm every day.

The Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav will be inaugurated by District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda on July 5 at 4 pm. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside, Dr. M.R. Ravi, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director, Department of Textile & Handloom, Bengaluru, K.M. Janaki, Director,

Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. C. Ranganathaiah, Director (P&D), JSS Technical Education Division, B.R. Umakant, Joint Director (Projects), JSS Technical Education Division, Rakesh S. Shetty, Managing Director, Power TV, Bengaluru, Dr. A.C. Shylaja, Registrar, Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, Bengaluru, R. R. Jadav, Manager (Class-I), Indext-C, Gujarat and Dr. S.D. Makwana, Marketing Manager, Indext-C, Gujarat, will be the chief guests.

P.G. Patel, Executive Director, Indext-C, has appealed to craft-loving people of Mysuru to visit the expo and motivate the artisans by purchasing their artifacts, which will provide much needed livelihood to the artisans.

The transportation facilities will be provided free of cost. City Bus No.117/1 service will be available from City Bus Stand to JSS Mysore Urban Haat.

Entry to the expo is free. For details contact Mob: 9686677232 or 9844550845.

