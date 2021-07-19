Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav launched at JSS Urban Haat

July 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav, organised by JSS Mysore Urban Haat under the sponsorship of Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), Government of Gujarat, was launched by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham at the Urban Haat premises on Ring Road, Hebbal Industrial Area here last evening.

The expo will be open between 10 am and 9 pm till July 25.

D.M. Shukla, Executive Director, Indext-C, Gujarat, Dr. Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), Indext-C, S. Puttasubbappa, Director, Finance Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, K.R. Santhanam, Director, Audit & Accounts Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Rajesh Rai were present during the inaugural. After the launch, the DC also shook his leg to some Gujarati music at the venue.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham posing with a 3D art at the venue.

The main aim of the Utsav is to boost the livelihood of artisans and give a marketing platform for live artwork of handloom and handicrafts by the artisans coming from distant villages of Gujarat and pursuing the traditional artwork under Cottage and Rural Industries.

More than 50 Master Craftsmen from Gujarat are participating in the exhibition to exhibit, demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft like Patola weaving, Shawl weaving, Kutchi embroidery, Arjakh Block Print, Tie & Dye (Bandhej), Zari-Zardosi work, Bead work, Wooden & Metal art work, Jewellery & accessories, Nail painting, Home decor & furnishings, leather work etc.

The DC dancing to Gujarati music at JSS Urban Haat.

The craft-admiring public of Mysuru can cherish the moments at Crafts Pavilion with Kachchi Ghodi show, Puppet show, Cultural programme, Gujarati food, etc., by joining the festival.

Entry and parking are free at the event.

Wearing of mask and following social distancing norms are mandatory, according to a press release from M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Mysore Urban Haat.