Guruvandana to Suttur Seer at Arjun Avadootha Swamiji’s residence

April 15, 2022

Mysuru: It was a memorable moment for hundreds of devotees who visited the residence of Arjun Avadootha Maharaj’s residence on Sonar Street here on Thursday, as Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji arrived there to take part in the Guruvandana programme, organised by city’s Sri Swarna Nrusimhadatta Sai Peethika Seva Trust.

Deshikendra Swamiji was accorded a Poornakumbha welcome upon his arrival and was welcomed by Arjun Avadootha’s mother Rangalakshmi Amma. Later, Arjun Avadootha Swamiji performed Guruvandana to Suttur Seer by performing Padapuja, following which the Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji blessed the gathered devotees by giving Phala Mantrakshate.

MLA L. Nagendra, businessman Potharaj and others were present.