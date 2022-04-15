Guruvandana to Suttur Seer at Arjun Avadootha Swamiji’s residence
News

Guruvandana to Suttur Seer at Arjun Avadootha Swamiji’s residence

April 15, 2022

Mysuru: It was a memorable  moment for hundreds of devotees who visited the residence of Arjun Avadootha Maharaj’s residence on Sonar Street here on Thursday, as Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji arrived there to take part in the Guruvandana programme, organised by city’s Sri Swarna Nrusimhadatta Sai Peethika Seva Trust.

Guruvandana to Suttur Seer at Arjun Avadootha Swamiji’s residence-1

Deshikendra Swamiji was accorded a Poornakumbha welcome upon his arrival and was welcomed by Arjun Avadootha’s mother Rangalakshmi Amma. Later, Arjun Avadootha Swamiji performed Guruvandana to Suttur Seer by performing Padapuja, following which the Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji  blessed the gathered devotees by giving Phala Mantrakshate.

MLA L. Nagendra, businessman Potharaj and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching