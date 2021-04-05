Gyms allowed to function with 50 percent capacity

April 5, 2021

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka Gym and Fitness Owners Association strongly opposed the Government’s decision to close down gyms and fitness centres across the State in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Government on Sunday reviewed its order and allowed functioning of gyms with 50 percent capacity with effect from today (Apr.5).

The Government on Sunday issued new guidelines for the functioning of gyms with a set of conditions. According to the fresh guidelines, gyms and fitness centres can allow 50 percent of their customers, while also ensuring that COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures such as wearing of face mask, following of physical distancing and maintenance of hand hygiene are in place.

The order, while asking the gym owners to ensure appropriate COVID-19 behaviour among their customers, has warned that gyms will be asked to shut down if there is any violation of COVID-19 SOPs.