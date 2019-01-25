H.D. Kote girl for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha
H.D. Kote: A girl from the taluk has been selected to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme for high school students.

G. Rakshitha, a ninth standard student of Adarsha School at Gaddige Circle in H.D. Kote town has got the invite to take part in the programme, which involves an interaction with the Prime Minister.

Rakshitha has been selected for her skills in making science models, dance, essay writing, compering, etc.  

Rakshitha is the daughter of teacher couple Govindaraju and Pramila.

Rakshitha is one among the 30 school students of the State who have been selected for Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which is scheduled to take place at New Delhi on Jan. 29.

