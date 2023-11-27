H. Kantharaj urges for implementation of his report

November 27, 2023

Bengaluru: Even as for and against groups are engaged in a row over the implementation of H. Kantharaj Commission Report on Socio-Economic Status, popularly known as the Caste Census, former Karnataka Backward Classes Commission Chairman H. Kantharaj, who headed the Commission, has himself urged the Government to accept his report and implement the recommendations.

Addressing press persons yesterday, H. Kantharaj said that his report was scientific, based on the actual status and statistics. Asserting that the original copy of his report has not gone missing, he said the original copy was kept in a room of the office of the Commission which was sealed as a security measure.

Maintaining that all the members of the Commission attended the meetings, he said that, however, the Secretary has not signed the printed copy. Contending that he has nothing to do with reports that the original copy of the report has gone missing, he asserted that the present Chairman of the Commission has no powers to change anything in the original report.

He reiterated that the Government should accept his report in toto and be made public in its originality. Stating that the current Chairman has the power to submit his own report, he said that his was the first Caste Census report after the one held way back in 1931. Though he had sought permission for submission of the report when H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa were in power, he did not get any time for submission, he added.