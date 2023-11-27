Agrahara Circle slipping into dilapidated condition

November 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru is called as the cultural and heritage capital of the State, the official apathy towards maintenance of prominent circles, streets and other public buildings which are listed as heritage centres, has resulted in the century old Agrahara Circle (Madhavarao Circle) in the heart of the city turning dilapidated due to poor maintenance.

The Madhavarao Circle is one of the prominent Circles of city and has a high vehicle density, with thousands of vehicles passing through it every day.

As many as five roads lead from the Circle, which also has a water fountain in it. The fountain has a bust of Lord Shiva installed atop it. The exterior of the Circle is painted with the Tricolour of Indian flag. This unique Circle has now turned into a dilapidated condition due to poor maintenance and utter negligence on the part of the authorities.

The Circle comes under K.R. Assembly Constituency limits and is a part of MCC Ward No. 51. The roads which lead from this Circle are — M.G. Road, Vani Vilas Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, 101 Ganapathy Temple Road and Thyagaraja Road. These roads connect various prominent localities of the city, with thousands of vehicles passing through it every day. Though the Circle is situated close to the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, official apathy has led the Circle to slip to dilapidated condition. The water fountain, which is the main attraction of the Circle, has become dysfunctional for years. With the Circle, which is a unique one with a bust of lord Shiva becoming an eyesore, the members of the public have demanded the MCC authorities to take up regular maintenance of the Circle.

Meanwhile, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, admitting that the Circle has become dilapidated, said that the MCC had earmarked Rs. 50 lakh for the rejuvenation of the Circle. As it was planned to install a traffic signal at the Circle, the rejuvenation works could not be taken up. Due to paucity of funds, it has been decoded to develop the Circle with private partnership. Pointing out that the rejuvenation works will be taken up after the council meeting post the yet to be announced MCC elections, he said that, however, temporary repair works regarding broken grills at the circumference of the Circle will be taken up and painting will be done. The Circle will get a complete facelift in the coming days, he added.