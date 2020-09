September 18, 2020

H.P. Nagaraj Dixit (56), a senior journalist and a native of Hirekerur in Haveri district, passed away yesterday afternoon at Bengaluru following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife Bharathi and a host of relatives and friends.

In his 25 years career as a journalist, he had served Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru in visual media and print media.

Last rites were performed today afternoon at Bengaluru.