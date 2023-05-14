Half-a-dozen sitting MLAs lose in Mysuru

May 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Of the total 11 sitting MLAs in Mysuru district, six have lost the elections, while three have been re-elected and five new faces have made it to the lower house of State Legislature.

For many reasons Karnataka Assembly elections had garnered nation-wide attention and Varuna Assembly Constituency in Mysuru district had grabbed eyeballs, for the close fight between former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah from Congress and V. Somanna from BJP, where the former emerged victorious finally.

The sitting MLAs who failed to make again included three JD(S) MLAs — S. R. Mahesh from K.R. Nagar Assembly Constituency, K. Mahadev from Periyapatna and C. Ashwin Kumar from T. Narasipur (SC Reserve), two BJP Legislators — L. Nagendra from Chamaraja and B. Harshavardhan from Nanjangud (SC Reserve) and one MLA from Congress — H. P. Manjunath from Hunsur.

Congress MLAs Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja and Anil Chikkamadu from H.D. Kote (ST Reserve) and G.T. Devegowda of JD(S) from Chamundeshwari have retained their seats.

Interestingly, both Siddharamaiah and his close aides and friends Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh have been re-elected from the district. Siddharamaiah had contested the previous Assembly elections from Badami in Bagalkot district (while he lost in Chamundeshwari). Dr. Mahadevappa, who had suffered defeat in the last election in T. Narasipur (SC Reserve), has won this time. Venkatesh is also elected from Periyapatna after a gap of five years, as he had lost the previous elections.

Five of 11 MLAs in the district are new faces, namely — T. S. Srivatsa, the lone BJP MLA from Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, Darshan Dhruvanarayan of Congress from Nanjangud (SC Reserve), G.D. Harish Gowda of JD(S) from Hunsur, for whom it was also their debut electoral battle. The other two new faces were — D. Ravishankar of Congress from K.R. Nagar Constituency and K. Harish Gowda also of Congress from Chamaraja, who emerged lucky in their second attempt, after their failed debut in 2018 elections. Totally, highest of eight seats are won by Congress in Mysuru district, followed by two of JD(S) and one by BJP.