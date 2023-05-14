Novel bus shelters taking shape in city

May 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bus shelters are slowly taking shape in a novel way, matching with the ethnic look of Cultural Capital Mysuru. The old and dilapidated structures of bus shelters are being razed to the ground to replace them with the new and beautiful structures that are sure to enhance visual beauty of the city.

Though the city boasts of several bus shelters built several years ago, some of them wore a pathetic look, with the commuters even fearing to take shelter, while waiting for the bus. Such structures are being identified and new structures are being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 10 lakh from MLA Local Area Development Fund, for each of the shelters.

The Officials concerned at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) woke up from the slumber when Star of Mysore published a detailed report on the shelters that were damaged by miscreants, with the digital panels installed to screen real-time arrival of buses, also removed by the miscreants.

MCC identified the shelters crying for attention and prepared a list facilitating Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) to launch construction works.

Apart from KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road and City Bus Stand on New Sayyaji Rao Road, it is common to see students from rural areas waiting for buses near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (formerly Hardinge Circle). However, they were deprived of bus shelter facility. Now, a bus shelter is being built near the circle for their benefit.

At Hasu Karu Circle on KRS Road in Gokulam, KRIDL has already built a bus shelter using colourful frames that has been attracting many.

While another bus shelter is being built near Siddappa Square. More such works will be taken up depending on the feedback of general public, said Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of KRIDL S.T. Thippareddy.

Currently, works on five bus shelters have been taken up and more such works are on the anvil, especially after the period of Model Code of Conduct effective due to recently concluded Assembly elections is over.

KRIDL will hand over the shelters to the MCC after completing the works. The MCC will take up further works to install digital panels for showing real time arrival and departure of buses on city routes and also the advertisements with priority to promote Government programmes and schemes.

But, the onus is on the general public to keep the bus shelters clean, apart from making use of the facility.