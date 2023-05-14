Voter disenchantment: Over 2.7 lakh use NOTA option in State

May 14, 2023

In Mysuru, 12,575 voters opt to press NOTA button than voting for any candidate in 11 Constituencies

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Over 2.6 lakh voters who exercised their franchise in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls used the ‘None Of The Above’ or NOTA option, according to Election Commission figures. According to the data, 2.7 lakh out of the nearly 3.84 crore people who came out to vote exercised the NOTA option.

Despite being in the last row of the EVM, NOTA got more support than many JD(S) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidates. Afzalpur led the state in NOTA votes with 4,775 votes followed by Aland (4,377), Anekal (4,006) and Arabhavi (2,996).

On an average about 1,200 people in each of the 224 segments preferred to vote for NOTA, leaving behind candidates from well-known parties.

In Mysuru district, 12,575 voters pressed the NOTA button in the 11 seats. Chamundeshwari topped with 2,220 votes, 1,452 in Nanjangud, 1,335 in T. Narasipur, 1,306 in Krishnaraja, 1,209 in Narasimharaja, 1,184 in H.D. Kote, 1,181 in Chamaraja, 894 in Hunsur, 634 in Varuna, 621 in Periyapatna and 539 voters in K.R. Nagar have chosen NOTA.

The NOTA option on the EVMs was introduced in 2013 and it has its own symbol — a ballot paper with a black cross on it. After a Supreme Court order in September 2013, the Election Commission had added NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel.

Prior to the Apex Court’s order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of registering their decision under Rule 49-O (elector deciding not to vote) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. But this compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The NOTA button on an EVM ensures secrecy of ballot. The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the Election Commission to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercises the NOTA option while voting. The NOTA symbol was designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, for the poll panel.