Hamsalekha releases District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s book

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Music Director and film lyricist Hamsalekha released District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s Kannada book titled Samvidhaanada Neralalli (Social and Political writings) at a programme organised at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamsalekha said that “The book also explains an incident where a big hue and cry was raised against his remark on Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and the Mutt’s practices.”

Maintaining that the speech he made had resulted in an undercurrent right from Chama-rajanagar to Bidar, Hamsalekha asserted that it was the Consti-tution which protected him, while the Bhim Parivar stood solidly in his support during the episode.

Observing that top leaders such as former Chief Ministers like Kengal Hanumanthaiah and D. Devaraj Urs and other great political personalities should have penned their autobiographies as reading and understanding their experiences and thoughts would have helped us a lot, Hamsalekha said that it is laudable that Dr. Mahadevappa has penned his vast social, solitical and administrative experiences in his book ‘Samvi-dhaanada Neralalli’. The book can become a handbook for future generations with regard to understanding the basic principles of the Constitution, he added.

The book has been brought out by Amulya Pustaka Prakashana, Bengaluru.

The Book’s author and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Critic and Playwright Dr. K.Y. Narayanaswamy, writer Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash, Dr. Mahesh Sosale and others were present.