Milk gets costlier by Rs. 3 a litre

July 22, 2023

Bengaluru: After days of dilly-dallying on revision of milk prices, the Government on Friday decided to hike Nandini Milk price by Rs. 3 a litre across all varieties, which will come into effect from Aug. 1.

Facing losses, the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) had been urging the Government for long to increase Nandini Milk price by at least Rs. 5 a litre. But Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who held a meeting with KMF officials here yesterday, agreed to hike the milk price by Rs.3 a litre.

Following the hike, the revised price of Nandini Milk will get costlier by Rs. 3 a litre. The revised price per litre of milk will be as follows from Aug. 1: