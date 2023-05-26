Handover Lalitha Mahal to royal family

May 26, 2023

Sir,

This refers to N.K.A. Ballal’s article titled “Is Lalitha Mahal Hotel going Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion way?” in Star of Mysore dated May 23.

It is obvious that the Government cannot take care of our heritage. To the Government, it’s all politics and photo-ops. Hence, Lalitha Mahal Palace and Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion should be returned to the erstwhile royal family.

Let’s face reality. It belongs to them. They will definitely take care of it and make better use of it too.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has already initiated many restoration works under ‘His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation’ and the iconic Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hill is one, the renovation works of which are in full swing and once completed, the structure will be run as a hotel like earlier.

I am amazed that our so-called Heritage Group is silent about the slow decay of the magnificent Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. They will wake up late and then protest with a loud voice to wake up the Government to do something and nothing will be done!

– George Rego, Mysuru, 24.5.2023

