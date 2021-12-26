Hanuma Jayanti celebrated with fervour in front of Palace
December 26, 2021

Mysuru;  Performance of puja and rituals to the idol of Lord Anjaneya  marked the celebration of Hanuma Jayanti  organised by Mysuru Hanuma Jayantotsava Samiti in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate here on Saturday.

The event was marked by showering of petals (Pushparchane) to Hanumantha idol placed on a decorated chariot (Ratha). Priest S.V. Prahlad Rao performed the rituals. Speaking after showering petals on the idol, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said he has prayed Lord Anjaneya (Hanumantha) for the health, prosperity and well-being of the people. He has also prayed for eradication of COVID pandemic and bring happiness to the people.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar in his address, said that, ‘It is a matter of delight that Hanuma Jayanti is being celebrated in the city with fervour. He has prayed the almighty to bring about peace and happiness in everyone’, he added. Though a grand procession was part of the celebration, this time due to COVID restrictions, the customary procession did not take place.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, District Brahmin Assn. President D.T. Prakash, Rashtriya Hindu Samiti President Vikas Shastri, Actor Suraj, Mysuru Hanumantotsava Samiti office-bearers Sanjay, Pailwan Jeevan Kumar, V.N. Das, Prajeesh, Vikas, Bilwakumar and Abhilash were present.

