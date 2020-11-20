Harangi Dam now open to tourists
News

November 20, 2020

Entry Ticket: Adults : Rs. 10; Children : Rs. 5

Kushalnagar: Harangi Reservoir, one of the important tourist places in Kodagu district, was thrown open for tourists from  Nov. 16.

MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan inaugurated a new ticket counter. Speaking on the occasion, he said opening of this dam has added to the list of important tourist destinations in the district. All these days, tourists were barred from entering the reservoir due to security reason. Now, it has been opened for the visiting public by adopting the health protocol announced by the State Government.

The MLA directed officials to construct hi-tech toilets and improve the quality of food at canteen to attract the crowd. It was happy to note that the dam which had a deserted look all these days, now wears a festive look with tourists, he added.

ZP Member K.R. Manjula, Taluk Panchayat Member Ganesh, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Rajegowda, Assistant Executive Engineer Mahendrakumar, Assistant Engineer Nagaraj, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra, Circle Inspector Mahesh and others were present.

