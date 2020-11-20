Getting APL card made easy

November 20, 2020

Apply from home, get the card in fortnight

Mysore/Mysuru: Availing Above Poverty Line (APL) card has been made easy. If you have computer with internet facility, then you can get APL card. But, your mobile number should be linked to your Aadhaar card as One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

No other documents are required except the Aadhaar card to apply for APL card online. No need for biometric or photograph as everything will appear once you type Aadhaar Card number and OTP. The card will be delivered to your house within two weeks by post. Unfortunately, not many people in Mysuru district are availing this facility to get APL card. Every family residing in Karnataka is eligible to avail an APL card. It is one of the recognised address and identity proofs by both the State and the Central Government agencies.

APL card in Karnataka is a document issued by the State Government for its citizens under the public distribution system based on the annual income of a household.

This card serves three purposes; it can be used as identity proof of nationality and domicile, it indicates economic status of the citizen in the State and mainly a citizen can purchase essential commodities from fair price shops in a subsidised price.

It can be used as an identification tool and now-a-days, a citizen has to submit a photo copy of APL card in order to avail different facilities such as to enroll your name in the electoral list, LPG connection, income certificate and helps to avail various Government schemes.

How to apply for APL card?

The application for a new APL card should be submitted in the prescribed form. A person can file an application through any service kiosk like MysuruOne/KarnatakaOne or in Food and Civil Supplies website https://ahara.kar.nic.in.

The applicant and her/his family members who want to be added in the APL card should provide Aadhaar based bio-metric authentication while filling the application. Applicants can visit the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs website to generate APL card.

Public can follow this link http://ahara.kar.nic.in to apply for a new APL card. After entering the Aadhaar number, the applicant has to go for authentication. Applicant can choose One Time Password (OTP) to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar or finger print verification. After the verification, details mentioned in Aadhaar will be displayed on the application. If all the details are accurate, the applicant can take further action and application number will be generated.

In case any member’s name appears on another APL card, then the applicant has to delete those duplicate names. Without this action, the applicant cannot apply for new APL card. When application form opens, the applicant should enter all the required details of the members in his family.

After editing all the details, an application number will be displayed on the screen. Applicant can use that number to make changes or to edit the application. Same procedure can be followed to add other members to the application. Applicant can use delete/Add button available in the application to add or remove members’ name mentioned in the application.

After entering all necessary information, the application will go for verification. After the verification, the copy of the APL card will be delivered to your doorstep through speed post within 15 days. The Department will charge Rs. 100 for this service.