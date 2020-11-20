Winter session of State Legislature from Dec.7
November 20, 2020

Bengaluru: Amid COVID-19 crisis, the winter session of the State Legislature will take place from Dec.7 to15.

Announcing this to presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that the Government has decided to hold the session even amidst COVID-19 crisis. Pointing out that several key bills will be passed during the week-long session, he said that all safety and precautionary measures will be taken in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Continuing, the Minister said that the Centre has released over Rs. 550 crore as interim relief for the damages caused by recent  floods and other natural disasters in the State. 

Stating that the Government plans to spend Rs.2,000 crore for irrigation works, he said that the State will seek more funds from the Centre for flood relief and developmental works.

He further said that the year 2021 will have 21 public holidays and 10 restricted holidays. The Government has released Rs. 28.5 crore to Belagavi City Corporation for taking up developmental works, he added.

