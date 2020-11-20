JSS begins manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicine

November 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Ayurveda Pharmacy has begun manufacturing of quality Ayurvedic products at its premises in JSS Ayurveda Hospital, Lalithadripura in city yesterday.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji launched this facility set up at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh as per Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Products, Churna, Khwatha, Kashaya, Thaila and tablets will be manufactured as per tradition of Ayurveda.

Situated on a 15-acre land in Lalithadripura, the JSS Ayurveda College and Hospital was started in 1992. On an average, 50,000 persons were treated as in-patients and out-patients every year. Hundreds of passed out doctors from this institution were providing treatment to people not only in Mysuru but also in other districts, States and abroad.

Medicines are important for good health. This Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit has been started to provide quality medicine at an affordable price. Products such as churna, kashaya, thaila and tablets will be manufactured at this facility. First it will be tried on patients, doctors in our institution and then released to the market. — Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji