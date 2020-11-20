Chamarajanagar Medical College gets HC nod to enrol students

November 20, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Karnataka High Court has shown green light for admission into first year MBBS course in Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) for the year 2020-21 on Thursday.

This has come as a big breather for parents and students who were facing uncertainty over the admission process. The newly-constituted National Medical Commission (NMC) had denied permission for admission into first year MBBS course from the current academic year citing technical reasons. Questioning this, the CIMS Management had moved the Court. The High Court took up the matter for hearing yesterday and allowed the admission to first year MBBS course.

Background: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had announced seat matrix, details of Colleges and fees for admission for the current academic year in 52 Medical Colleges but the name of CIMS was missing. The intake into this College was fixed at 150. This had caused concern for parents and students. The NMC (earlier Indian Medical Council) has laid down 19 conditions and every Medical College has to fulfil them for admission of students. Before this, NMC members will visit every institution, examine infrastructure and then give permission. Accordingly, they had visited CIMS too in December last year. The team had observed several lacunae and asked the management to set it right and provide all necessary documents at the earliest. As per one of the conditions of NMC, the CIMS should have 600 beds. But as it did have that much of bed strength, it had entered into an agreement with the JSS Hospital. Documents to this effect had been submitted to the NMC. However, it was not considered by the authority concerned. Subsequently, the CIMS management had filed a writ in HC questioning the NMC’s decision.