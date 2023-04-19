Harish Gowda, Tanveer Sait of Congress file papers

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The nomination-spree continued on the fifth day today, with many candidates representing different parties and independent contestants filing their nomination papers across the district.

The deadline for filing of nomination papers is Apr. 20. As the last day (Thursday) is considered as inauspicious due to Amavasya (New Moon Day) coupled with solar eclipse, candidates are rushing in to the offices of their respective Returning Officer to file their papers before 3 pm today.

Today, Chamaraja Constituency Congress candidate K. Harish Gowda filed his papers at MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road. He presented his papers to Returning Officer G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who is MCC Commissioner.

Prior to filing of nomination papers, Harish Gowda, who hails from K.G. Koppal, offered prayers at Chandramouleshwara temple in K.G. Koppal, from where he started a temple run, holding a mega road show along with a bike rally, to Mahadeshwara temple in Kumbarakoppal, Venkataramanaswamy temple on KRS road and Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate. Former Mayor D. Dhruvakumar, party leader Abdulla and others were present.

Tanveer Sait from NR

NR Constituency Congress candidate Tanveer Sait presented his nomination papers to Returning Officer S.G. Manjunath Singh, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Mysuru, at the office of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad.

Sait, accompanied by hundreds of Congress party workers, marched in a rally from Forum Mall to Stadium. Former Mayor Ayub Khan, party leaders Uday Kumar, G.N. Manjunath and others were present.