Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency: Ramdas won’t quit BJP, will seek votes for party nominee

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: S.A. Ramdas, the BJP MLA of Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, who had been sulking over not getting the ticket to contest the coming election on May 10, has decided to remain as a common worker of the party.

Addressing media persons at his office in Vidyaranyapuram in city last evening, Ramdas said: “It is important that the double-engine Government should return to power in the State again. As a responsible elected representative, I will involve in nation building activities till the last breath of my life and hence will remain as a common worker of the party. What holds significant for me is the Prime Minister ruling the country and also the country, not the post of a MLA. Hence I have arrived at this decision.”

“For 30 years I have rendered service to the society as a Legislator and Minister. What counts is our behaviour during any difficult situations. It includes my personal life too, but as a RSS member, I believe party is above personal interests and will work for the victory of BJP candidate (T.S. Srivatsa) in the interest of the country,” added Ramdas.

“I will be with the party candidate Srivatsa during the filing of nomination paper on Apr. 20 and also go door-to-door seeking votes from Apr. 22,” he clarified.