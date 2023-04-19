Shettar accuses BJP leader B.L. Santosh of shaking party foundation

April 19, 2023

Hubballi: Accusing B. L. Santosh, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), of shaking the very foundation of the party by cutting short the prospects of popular party leaders, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP to join the Congress, squarely blamed Santosh for him being denied the BJP ticket from Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.

Addressing a press meet at Hubballi yesterday, Shettar maintained that Santosh was the man behind the denial of Assembly ticket to him. Alleging that he was sidelined just because Santosh wanted his protege Mahesh Tenginakai to enter the Assembly from Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, Shettar said rumours were set afloat for the past six months that Shettar would not get ticket.

The former CM, who is now the Congress candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, said he had brought to the notice of BJP Central leadership on Santosh’s plot to sideline top leaders of the State and to replace them with his own men.

Continuing his tirade against Santosh, Shettar asserted that the State BJP was now controlled by Santosh and he was left wondering why Prime Minister Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top party leaders have confidence on Santosh and continued with him even though they are aware of Santosh’s failures as election In-charge of Assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. Contending that Santosh had taken full control of the State BJP, he said this had resulted in the loosening of BJP’s foundation in many districts, especially those in Northern Karnataka, which can be seen with the exit of many influential Lingayat leaders.

Commenting on the possibility of ED, IT raids on him now that he has joined the Congress, Shettar said he does not fear any Central agencies.

CM, ex-CM react

Reacting to Shettar’s allegations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that no party leader can deny the poll ticket of another leader. Asserting that it was the BJP High Command that distributed party tickets, Bommai said that the quitting of Shettar will not have any bearing on the BJP’s prospects in the polls.

Maintaining that it was the BJP which groomed Lingayat leaders and gave them power, he alleged that the Congress had all along ignored the Lingayat community. Now that the elections have come, the Congress is making unnecessary comments on the BJP leadership. Former CM and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa too has opposed Shettar’s remarks on Santosh.

Commenting on Shettar’s jibe, Yediyurappa said it is wrong on the part of Shettar to blame Santosh for his failure to get the BJP ticket. Coming out in defence of Santosh, Yediyurappa said it was not Santosh who distributed the party tickets but it was a collective decision of top BJP leaders. Shettar’s exit from the party will not make any impact and the BJP will win with an absolute majority and form the next Government, he added.