Grandson’s interest in politics makes grandfather happy
News

Grandson’s interest in politics makes grandfather happy

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddharamaiah expressed his delight over his grandson’s interest in politics. Dhawan, the son of Siddharamaiah’s late elder son Rakesh Siddharamaiah, accompanied his grandfather to Mysuru to witness Siddharamaiah’s nomination filing as the Congress candidate for Varuna.  Siddharamaiah explained that he is happy to see his grandson’s interest in politics and that Dhawan’s visit was voluntary. While some leaders took selfies with Dhawan, Siddharamaiah clarified that he would not ask his family members to campaign.

“Earlier, Rakesh was taking care of Chamundeshwari and Varuna Constituencies. He (Dhawan) carries his father’s traits. I will neither tell him to go for campaigning nor will I call anybody from the family for canvassing,” Siddharamaiah added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching