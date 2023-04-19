Grandson’s interest in politics makes grandfather happy

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddharamaiah expressed his delight over his grandson’s interest in politics. Dhawan, the son of Siddharamaiah’s late elder son Rakesh Siddharamaiah, accompanied his grandfather to Mysuru to witness Siddharamaiah’s nomination filing as the Congress candidate for Varuna. Siddharamaiah explained that he is happy to see his grandson’s interest in politics and that Dhawan’s visit was voluntary. While some leaders took selfies with Dhawan, Siddharamaiah clarified that he would not ask his family members to campaign.

“Earlier, Rakesh was taking care of Chamundeshwari and Varuna Constituencies. He (Dhawan) carries his father’s traits. I will neither tell him to go for campaigning nor will I call anybody from the family for canvassing,” Siddharamaiah added.