HC stay on VC appointment: Convocation of UoM to be delayed further

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the High Court stay over the appointment of Prof. N.K. Lokanath as Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM), the convocation ceremony will be delayed further, with the preparations for the annual event receiving a setback.
Though the annual convocation of the Varsity was scheduled to be held in March-April, the ceremony was postponed due to Model Code of Conduct in place. Following the formation of new Government and new Higher Education Minister assuming office, efforts were being made to obtain the dates of Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in Karnataka, only to be stopped due to the stay order issued by the High Court for the appointment of Prof. Lokanath.
The implications of court order is also being felt on the daily administration of the UoM, academic activities, meetings and programmes. Moreover, the names of dignitaries selected for honoris causa had also been dispatched for Governor’s consent.
Though it has been two days since a stay has been issued on VC’s appointment, the administrative office of the Varsity is yet to receive any instructions from the Government, leaving the Registrar and Members of University Syndicate and Academic Council in a fix.
Prof. Lokanath has also stayed away from attending to prior engagements, skipping the programmes fixed prior to latest development. Neither the acting VC has been appointed by the Government nor the charge has been handed over to others, with no option left for the senior Officers at the Varsity, other than waiting for instructions from Higher Education Department.
His Excellency the Governor and Chancellor of Govt of Karnataka has to dismiss VC Lokanath immediately as ex-governor Kursheed Alam Khan dismissed Mr Shashidhara Prasad (ex-VC) in 24 hrs of his appointment.
Hey Rao
“”ex-governor Kursheed Alam Khan dismissed Mr Shashidhara Prasad (ex-VC) in 24 hrs of his appointment”
Can you not express yourself properly?
Are you saying, Kursheed Alam Khan, 24 hours after his appointment as the Governor of Karnataka, dismissed Sashidara Prasad the VC? Why not say so? You need a remedial course in English!
Sashidhara Prasad was the son D JavareGowda, a former VC of the UOM, appointed because, he was a Vokkaliga, and a disciple of Kuvempu, the poet who also served as the VC.
JavareGowda used his position as the VC , to get his son SashidhAra Prasad, a dullard 2nd class BSc student, admission to the Physics MSc using his VC quota. From then on JavareGowda , pressurised the then Physics HOD Prof Chandrasekhar to him good grades and to take Sashidgara Prasad as his research student.
Prof Chandrasekhar could have resigned protesting this pressure, as he was the highly qualified nephew of Sir CV Raman, and there were many universities who would have welcomed him. It was a shame, Chandrasekhar succumbed to devious JavareGowda , and got lSashidhra Prasad, later, a post doc position in the USA. There was no stopping for Sashidhara Prasad, then on, as he bacame a professor in the Physics department.
The Vokkaliga politicians pushed Prof CNR Rao, the chair of the VC selection committee to short list and appoint Shashidhara Prasad as the VC.
Sashidhara Prasad, a perennial dullard, but devious like his father, showed his skill as the corrupt practitioner like his father. Hence, soon, he was mired in corruption., which became so intolerable that the new governor had to act. Sashidhara Prasad was dismissed. But, he did not fade away-he worked as the professor in the Pysics department-as he was a Vokkaliga . Caste, caste and caste, the shame of this dreadful UOM.
His student, the current Vc, Lokanath, nurtures it seems, the culture of his mentor.
Time to appoint a new VC from outside Karnataka, and clean up the caste-ridden UOM.