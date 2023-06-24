HC stay on VC appointment: Convocation of UoM to be delayed further

June 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the High Court stay over the appointment of Prof. N.K. Lokanath as Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM), the convocation ceremony will be delayed further, with the preparations for the annual event receiving a setback.

Though the annual convocation of the Varsity was scheduled to be held in March-April, the ceremony was postponed due to Model Code of Conduct in place. Following the formation of new Government and new Higher Education Minister assuming office, efforts were being made to obtain the dates of Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in Karnataka, only to be stopped due to the stay order issued by the High Court for the appointment of Prof. Lokanath.

The implications of court order is also being felt on the daily administration of the UoM, academic activities, meetings and programmes. Moreover, the names of dignitaries selected for honoris causa had also been dispatched for Governor’s consent.

Though it has been two days since a stay has been issued on VC’s appointment, the administrative office of the Varsity is yet to receive any instructions from the Government, leaving the Registrar and Members of University Syndicate and Academic Council in a fix.

Prof. Lokanath has also stayed away from attending to prior engagements, skipping the programmes fixed prior to latest development. Neither the acting VC has been appointed by the Government nor the charge has been handed over to others, with no option left for the senior Officers at the Varsity, other than waiting for instructions from Higher Education Department.