He watched YouTube to learn how to steal two-wheelers

November 28, 2019

Accused arrested; seven vehicles worth over Rs.10 lakh recovered

Mysuru: Hebbal Police have arrested a youth on charges of stealing two-wheelers and have recovered seven vehicles worth about Rs.10 lakh from him. He (accused) used to watch videos on YouTube to learn how to steal two-wheelers and then commit crimes.

The accused is 23-year-old K.P. Prajwal, a resident of Hunsur near Narasimhaswamy Tittu Housing Board.

Hebbal Police, who arrested Prajwal, when he was standing in Hebbal Industrial Area along with a Royal Enfield bike without registration plate, interrogated him during which the accused is said to have confessed of lifting bikes in Hebbal and Hunsur Police limits. He also confessed of watching videos on YouTube on how to steal two-wheelers and then steal them.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered four Royal Enfield bikes, one Honda Dio scooter, one TVS Star City bike and one Hero Honda Splendor bike, worth Rs.10 lakh, from him.

DCP B.T. Kavitha and N.R. Sub-Division ACP Shivashankar supervised Hebbal Inspector T. Cheluvegowda, SI Kiran Hampi Holi and staff K.R. Kantharaju, Ravikumar, M.R. Sridhar, Mallikarjunappa, K.D. Jagadish, B.S. Mahesh, Gopal, Mallesh, Pratap, Harish, Santosh and Ravichandra Naavi in the nabbing and recovery operation, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

