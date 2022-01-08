Health Officers hold dry run to face third wave

January 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Health Officers of Mysuru are holding a series of preparedness meetings to face the COVID third wave and at the same time tackle Omicron infections.

A day after Mysuru reported a steep spike in COVID infections — 65 on Jan. 6 to 219 on Jan. 7 — the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad chaired the meeting at his office this morning to assess the bed situation, COVID Care Centres (CCCs), operational oxygen plants, status of medicines and other necessities in the entire district.

Those present in the meeting included Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer Dr. T. Shivaprasad, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Officer Dr. Chidambara, District Leprosy Officer Dr. Manjuprasad, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Siraz Ahmed, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ravi and District Immunisation Officer Dr. Shivashankar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Prasad said that the meeting took stock of the availability of basics like PPE kits, medicines, isolation centres, oxygen plants and supply network at all Taluks. “Today there is no holiday for the Health Department and we are on our toes to ensure public health,” he added.

Teams of Health Officers have been sent to all taluks and we are holding a meeting of all Taluk Health Officers in Mysuru today to assess the preparedness and also take stock of the available infrastructure.

In all, 5,713 beds are available in Mysuru District including 1,486 beds at private hospitals. “In addition, over 3,000 beds will be made available in all COVID Care Centres. Our DC has already visited the Mandakalli COVID Care Centre and there, 200 beds are ready. This can be increased to 600. More such facilities will be opened and we have many hospitals at our disposal including Trauma Care Centre, PKTB & CD Hospital (Sanatorium), Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital and Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital,” he added.